Virtual simulator bays, dining experience coming to Titletown

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — A dining and entertainment experience with virtual simulator bays is coming to Titletown later this summer.

Delaware North and Titletown Development announced they will open “The Turn,” powered by Topgolf Swing Suite.

Photo courtesy of The Turn

The Turn will offer a relaxed sports-bar atmosphere with dining and the simulator bays.

Seven Topgolf Swing Suite simulator bays, where up to eight people per bay can eat, play, and socialize will be available in the 11,000 square foot space.

A bar and dining area featuring elevated bar foods and hand-crafted dishes made from regional ingredients will also be available at The Turn. The bar will offer custom cocktails and bottled and draft beers, including seasonal options and local brews.

The bay will offer a variety of virtual games including the Topgolf target game, Zombie Dodgeball, Hockey Shots, Baseball Pitching, Carnival Classic, and more. Spaces can be rented for social and business gatherings, including birthday and bachelorette/bachelor parties, team building events, corporate meetings, and more.

To learn more, visit TheTurnTitletown.com