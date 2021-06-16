Virtual tickets for Packers games have some fans asking many questions

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers are moving to all mobile tickets this year and that has some season ticket holders upset. Local 5 spoke with one fan who would much prefer a ticket he can hold.

For nearly 60 years Bob Derginer has been a Packers season ticket holder, a fan of the team through thick and thin.

“I watched Tony Canadeo take his last carry of the football. I feel I was part of trying to keep the Packers here to when things were tough,” said Derginer.

But his love for the team is taking a hit since learning starting this year, the team will only issue and accept mobile tickets accessed with a smartphone. Something he doesn’t own.

“I think they are forcing us old guys out. I’m very upset they are forcing me to have a smartphone,” he said.

A feeling shared by other fans too.

“I’m not really tech savvy with phones – so that’s one of the reasons I liked the ticket form better,” said Packers fan Dean Bolle.

The Packers say they are making the change to secure the ticketing process and prevent counterfeit tickets, just like nearly every other NFL team has done. But they know some fans will need help.

In a press release Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy said, ” We are ready to assist in the coming months as we all adjust to using only mobile tickets.”

“We do understand that for some of our fans, for them this will be a big transition. We’ll work with them to determine what is the best solution for them,” said team spokesperson Aaron Popkey.

The team has since setup a web page explaining how mobile ticketing works. And in Derginer’s case, after visiting the Packers Ticket Office, he learned in this email the team might consider exceptions for some fans who prefer paper tickets. But for the 2021 season only and nothing is guaranteed.

“They sent me the email to authorize it,” said Derginer.

And now he says he must wait to see if the team grants him an exception. But feels it would be so much easier if the Packers went back to paper tickets.

“It’s a pain, it’s a pain. I don’t think they should force you to have a smartphone to enter a game or do something else they should do,” said Derginer.

The Packers started accepting mobile only tickets last season during the playoffs. The organization says in a release that it offers a safe, convenient and flexible way for fans to sell, send and manage their tickets.