Visitor restrictions including masking and COVID-19 screening continue at ThedaCare as cases climb

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – ThedaCare announced Friday that as coronavirus cases continue to climb, all of its COVID-19 restrictions at several of its Northeastern hospitals will remain in place.

“Throughout the pandemic, we have monitored and proactively adjusted our plans to create the safest environment possible for everyone in our facilities,” said Dr. Michael Hooker, ThedaCare Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of Acute Care. “We appreciate the understanding and support from our communities as we continue to fight COVID-19, protecting the health and safety of patients, visitors and team members.”

The hospitals that will continue abiding by these restrictions include hospitals in Appleton, Berlin, Neenah, New London, Shawano, Waupaca, and Wild Rose. Healthcare officials note that part of these restrictions includes a mandatory mask mandate for all visitors as well as a COVID-19 screening upon entry to any of its hospital locations.

“Visitor restrictions and screening guidelines will be assessed on a regular basis as new information about COVID-19 becomes available,” said Dr. Hooker. “As cases are increasing in the area, it is critically important community members continue following recommendations including wearing a mask, staying home when ill, maintaining physical distance, washing hands frequently, and getting vaccinated when you are eligible.”

Healthcare officials note that the following restrictions include:

No visitors for COVID-positive patients, except limited, approved, pre-arranged visitation for end of life. Those situations will be pre-arranged through care teams.

Non-COVID patients may have one visitor at a time during normal visiting hours. Visitors must remain masked at all times, and stay in the patient’s room. If there is more than one visitor present, additional visitors will be asked to leave.

One parent/guardian is allowed to accompany a minor, or a patient with a medical need (intellectual and/or developmental disability, cognitive impairment or limited mobility).

Adult patients who need care may enter with their children if childcare cannot be arranged. Children over the age of two must be masked at all times.

Please do not visit if you are experiencing common COVID-19 symptoms, including: Fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, headache, sore throat, etc. Call your primary care provider to direct you to appropriate care.

Visitors who are exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19, or do not comply with masking guidelines, will be asked to leave.

ThedaCare also shared further restrictions in specific locations within its hospital facilities:

ThedaCare Hospitals and Surgery Centers

No visitors for COVID-positive patients.

Non-COVID patients may have one visitor at a time during normal visiting hours. Visitors must remain masked at all times, and stay in the patient’s room.

Anyone under the age of 16 is restricted from visiting, except under extreme circumstances.

For Family Birth Care, visitors will be strictly limited to one essential person throughout the entire stay. No children are allowed.

Additional restrictions may be imposed based on the clinical status of the patient or provider judgment.

ThedaCare Clinics

To limit visitors in waiting areas and clinical spaces, it is recommended that patients come to their appointments alone, if possible.

One parent/guardian is allowed to accompany a minor, or a patient with a medical need (intellectual and/or developmental disability, cognitive impairment or limited mobility).

The Heritage, Peabody Manor and Juliette Manor

In-person visitation is regulated by state and federal guidelines and has variables including county positivity rate, vaccination status and prevalence of positive cases within a facility.

Compassionate care visits and end-of-life visits are accommodated as needed despite variables involved in routine visits.

ThedaCare Emergency Departments

COVID-19 or Respiratory Symptoms

Only one parent/guardian allowed to accompany minor, or a patient with medical need (intellectual and/or developmental disability, cognitive impairment or limited mobility).

Visitors should speak with the patient’s clinical team if the patient requires additional assistance.

Other ED Patients

One visitor allowed to accompany patient. Visitors must remain masked at all times, and stay in the patient’s room.

Regional Cancer Center

Patients may bring one visitor with them to their appointments and/or treatment at any of our Cancer Care locations.

Visitors must remain masked at all times, and stay in the patient’s room for duration of the visit.

Anyone under the age of 16 is restricted from visiting, except under extreme circumstances.

For more information about COVID-19, vaccines, testing, visitor restrictions, and updates, click here.