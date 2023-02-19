MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers in southcentral Wisconsin arrested a suspect a few days after a visually impaired woman was robbed while walking in downtown Madison.

According to the Madison Police Department, a man allegedly grabbed a bag off of the victim’s arm around 6:30 p.m. on February 8 on the 100 block of North Broom Street.

The victim, who officers say is visually impaired, was using a guide cane when the suspect came up from behind her and grabbed her bag, leading to a ‘brief struggle.’

Her personal items, like her wallet and phone, were reportedly inside the stolen bag.

Officers conducted a K9 track after the incident but it was unsuccessful.

On February 14, the Madison Police Department stated that a suspect, Otis B. Adams, was arrested in connection to the incident.

Adams, 56, is currently in the Dane County Jail on a Department of Corrections warrant with additional charges coming, officers say.

No additional information was provided but officers did note that the woman was not injured during the incident.