(WFRV) – As Russia continues its invasion into Ukraine several local politicians are using their platform and speaking out against Russian President, Vladimir Putin and his decision to launch an attack on Ukraine.

Shortly after the invasion was announced Rep. Mike Gallagher, a member of the House Armed Services Committee and House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, released a statement calling Putin a “KGB Thug” and criticizing the Biden Administration‘s response to this attack.

Gallagher’s statement read:

Vladimir Putin is a KGB thug who understands no language except force. He has brought war to Europe because he believes he will secure a quick and decisive victory. Our task is to ensure that he is disappointed, by aiding the Ukrainians who are taking up arms to defend their homeland and imposing economic costs now, not after the inevitable humanitarian disaster. Unfortunately, throughout this crisis—as during the Afghanistan fiasco—the Biden Administration has demonstrated little urgency, creativity, or willingness to admit errors and adapt. The president must change course, or our deterrent posture will continue to collapse, chaos will continue to spread, and eventually no one will trust America’s promises or fear American power.” Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-WI)

Joining Gallagher in his disdain for Putin, U.S. Senator Ron Johnson released a statement in which he blamed ‘Putin and his cronies‘ for the tragedies unfolding.

Johnson’s statement read:

Weakness tempts tyrants and totalitarians to seek more power. People who only want to live in peace suffer the consequences. Ultimately, there is only one group of people responsible for the tragedies unfolding – Vladimir Putin and his cronies. They have stolen wealth from the Russian people, destabilized and done great harm to their European neighbors, and now they’ve crossed another line that will yield untold horrors. Europe must act with strength and resolve to prevent risking a wider conflict, and the U.S. must support our NATO allies and freedom loving people in this moment of extreme peril.” U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson

Hours later, U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin released her own statement calling out Putin for violating international law and urging Americans to stand strong with its European allies.

Baldwin’s statement read:

Putin has violated international law, invading a sovereign and democratic nation that wants peace and independence. Putin’s aggression has been met with sanctions, and his violent attack against Ukraine should be met with stronger sanctions, including a full set of punishing financial, technology, and military sanctions. I stand with the Ukrainian people and I believe we need to continue standing strong with our European allies and NATO by providing them the support they need to hold Putin accountable for the largest invasion of Europe since World War II.” U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin

In the same breath, Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson, who is currently in the running for U.S. Senate, expressed his support for the United States to work with NATO and European allies during this time.

Nelson’s statement read:

The invasion of Ukraine is an unlawful act of aggression against a sovereign country and must be opposed. Our prayers are with the people of Ukraine who now are suffering at the hands of Putin’s madness. The administration is right to work in coalition with our NATO and European allies and to impose heavy sanctions for this reckless aggression. All Americans will be impacted by Putin’s aggression and we need to stand strongly together to say in one voice this will not stand.” Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson

**This is an ongoing story. Local 5 will continue to update this story as more Wisconsin politicians release their statements.