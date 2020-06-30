FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

5,000 pound ‘Metamorphosis’ sculpture reappears

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Houdini-inspired ‘Metamorphosis’ sculpture that disappeared from the Houdini Plaza a decade ago has reappeared at a plaza along the Fox River.

The sculpture was donated to the City of Appleton in 1985 where it was showcased at the Houdini Plaza until 2010. However, due to the base of the sculpture deteriorating, it was removed and kept in storage.

Now, after 10 years, the estimated 5,000-pound artwork has found its new permanent home located on the south end of the Lawe Street bridge in Appleton.

The Executive Director of Sculpture Valley, Alex Schultz, who had been working on getting ‘Metamorphosis’ back into the public eye since 2013, shared, “I’m really pleased with the way this has turned out…You get sort of this vague, abstract sense that this box is sitting on a stage, and I think it looks great.”

Artist of ‘Metamorphosis’ Richard C. Wolter is said to have been designed the sculpture as a tribute to illusionist Harry Houdini’s famous trick in which he escaped from a chain-bound trunk.

This seems to have inspired the design of the piece as it features an abstract metal box that is balanced on the point of one of its corners and draped with a padlocked chain.

