MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Stoney Acres Farm has issued a voluntary Class I recall of its frozen pizzas that were sold at multiple locations.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, the recall is specifically for the Stoney Pepperoni frozen pizzas that carry a mark of inspection with establishment number 583.

The recalled products were reportedly sold at the following locations:

Stoney Acres Farm (Athens, Wisconsin)

Sawmill Brewing (Merrill, Wisconsin)

Golden Harvest (Merrill, Wisconsin)

Wausau’s farmers market

This was determined as a Class I recall based on evidence found by state inspectors that showed the product was produced without the benefit of inspection.

At this time, no illnesses have been reported from eating the Stoney Pepperoni pizzas. Anyone showing signs or symptoms of a foodborne illness should contact their doctor.

Consumers who currently have the product are asked to throw it away.

More information on recall classifications by the United States Department of Agriculture can be found on the USDA’s website.