Voluntary recall issued for meat products from Antigo meat market

ANTIGO, Wis. (WFRV) – Ken’s Highway 45 Meat Market has issued a voluntary Class II recall for a variety of fully cooked meat products.
According to officials, the Class II recall resulted from the evidence that was collected during a routine inspection by state inspectors. The evidence showed that the products were not produced under a Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point (HACCP) food safety plan.
The recalled products include:
- Bacon
- Packaged on Feb. 11, Feb. 16, Feb. 26, March 26, March 30 and April 6
- Smoked pork chops
- Packaged on Feb. 11, Feb. 16, Feb 26, March 26, March 30 and April 6
- Bacon ends and pieces
- Packaged on Feb. 11, Feb. 16, Feb. 26, March 26, March 30 and April 6
- Smoked polish sausage
- Packaged between Jan. 26 and April 1
- Snack sticks
- Packaged between Jan. 26 and April 1
- Summer sausage
- Packaged between Jan. 26 and April 1
Officials say no illnesses have been reported as a result of consuming these products. Anyone who has any of these products can return them to Ken’s Highway 45 Meat Market.
A Class II recall is defined as: “This is a health hazard situation where there is a remote probability of adverse health consequences from the use of the product.”