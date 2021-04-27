NORTHWOODS REGIONAL NEWS: Florence County, Forest County, Langlade County, Marinette County, Menominee County, Menomonie County, Oconto County,  Shawano County

Voluntary recall issued for meat products from Antigo meat market

ANTIGO, Wis. (WFRV) – Ken’s Highway 45 Meat Market has issued a voluntary Class II recall for a variety of fully cooked meat products.

According to officials, the Class II recall resulted from the evidence that was collected during a routine inspection by state inspectors. The evidence showed that the products were not produced under a Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point (HACCP) food safety plan.

The recalled products include:

  • Bacon
    • Packaged on Feb. 11, Feb. 16, Feb. 26, March 26, March 30 and April 6
  • Smoked pork chops
    • Packaged on Feb. 11, Feb. 16, Feb 26, March 26, March 30 and April 6
  • Bacon ends and pieces
    • Packaged on Feb. 11, Feb. 16, Feb. 26, March 26, March 30 and April 6
  • Smoked polish sausage
    • Packaged between Jan. 26 and April 1
  • Snack sticks
    • Packaged between Jan. 26 and April 1
  • Summer sausage
    • Packaged between Jan. 26 and April 1

Officials say no illnesses have been reported as a result of consuming these products. Anyone who has any of these products can return them to Ken’s Highway 45 Meat Market.

A Class II recall is defined as: “This is a health hazard situation where there is a remote probability of adverse health consequences from the use of the product.”

