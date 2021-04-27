Voluntary recall issued for meat products from Antigo meat market

MIAMI, FL – OCTOBER 26: In this photo illustration, bacon cooks in a frying pan on October 26, 2015 in Miami, Florida. A report released today by the World Health Organisation’s International Agency for Research on Cancer announced that eating processed meat can lead to colorectal cancer in humans even as it remains a small […]

ANTIGO, Wis. (WFRV) – Ken’s Highway 45 Meat Market has issued a voluntary Class II recall for a variety of fully cooked meat products.

According to officials, the Class II recall resulted from the evidence that was collected during a routine inspection by state inspectors. The evidence showed that the products were not produced under a Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point (HACCP) food safety plan.

The recalled products include:

Bacon Packaged on Feb. 11, Feb. 16, Feb. 26, March 26, March 30 and April 6

Smoked pork chops Packaged on Feb. 11, Feb. 16, Feb 26, March 26, March 30 and April 6

Bacon ends and pieces Packaged on Feb. 11, Feb. 16, Feb. 26, March 26, March 30 and April 6

Smoked polish sausage Packaged between Jan. 26 and April 1

Snack sticks Packaged between Jan. 26 and April 1

Summer sausage Packaged between Jan. 26 and April 1



Officials say no illnesses have been reported as a result of consuming these products. Anyone who has any of these products can return them to Ken’s Highway 45 Meat Market.

A Class II recall is defined as: “This is a health hazard situation where there is a remote probability of adverse health consequences from the use of the product.”