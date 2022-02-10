SUPERIOR, Wis. (WFRV) – One student swimmer was temporarily banned from taking part in a swim meet in Wisconsin because an official said their ‘Black Lives Matter’ swimsuit went against policy.

According to the Duluth YMCA, an independent volunteer official stopped an athlete from participating in a swim meet because of their ‘Black Lives Matter’ swimsuit. The officials stated that it ‘went against USA Swimming’s policy of no political language.

Officials say that Duluth YMCA staff disputed the claim directly with swimming officials and were in contact with Duluth YMCA Leadership. The Duluth YMCA quickly overruled the decision and removed the official.

The Duluth Branch NAACP says that 12-year-old Leidy made the suit herself and she refused to change out of the suit.

Photo courtesy of Duluth Branch NAACP

Photo courtesy of Duluth Branch NAACP

The student was then able to participate in the meet. The Duluth YMCA says that the officials will be banned from any further Duluth YMCA-hosted swim meets.

The Duluth YMCA is saddened that the student, their family, and teammates had to endure this unacceptable behavior. The Duluth YMCA will continue our ongoing commitment to train all staff and volunteers on diversity, equity, and inclusion. The Duluth Area Family YMCA is committed to being an anti-racist organization and stands with BIPOC communities throughout the Northland and throughout our country. We know that Black Lives Matter and we will continue to work to educate ourselves, to stand against inequality, and to strive to be active allies in the ongoing fight for diversity, equity, and inclusion. Duluth YMCA

No additional information was provided, Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.