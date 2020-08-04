Volunteer Center collecting masks for City of Green Bay to distribute

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — The City of Green Bay’s mask mandate went into effect on July 27th, but the city is still working to supply all residents with masks.

“We still need masks in the area for people who need them out in public places,” Eric Sponholtz, Executive Director for the Volunteer Center of Brown County explained. “[We] Talked with the mayor and the administration, and we wanted to work to get those in the hands of people who didn’t have them.”

The Volunteer Center has been coordinating mask donations to hospitals and non profits, like Paul’s Pantry and the United Way.

Masks for the city to distribute is now an extension of that effort.

“There have been quite a few people who have been making masks for hospitals, non profits, those types of things, we just kind of thought this would carry over into a different project from a city perspective so we were happy to be the middle man or the conduit,” Sponholtz said.

The Volunteer Center is still accepting donations of masks to distribute.

“We have a solid group of people who have been making masks or already had them made but they didn’t really have anyone to donate them to at the time, so they were donating them to us and we were getting them to the city,” Sponholtz said.

Donations of any type of face covering are being accepted.

“Really, so long as it covers the nose and the mouth, we’ll really accept it,” Sponholtz said. “If it’s a bandanna, if it’s a cloth mask, if we’re lucky enough to get some N95s or whatever that might look like, really anything that covers the face, i think the city will accept so they can distribute.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5