Volunteer Fox Cities celebrates Earth Day with mystery project

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Volunteer Fox Cities will be celebrating Earth Day on Thursday, April 22 with a special volunteer project for the community to get involved.

Volunteer Fox Cities says it will have many environmental volunteer projects available. Organizers say that volunteer projects will be in the ‘Give Back Mystery Mission’ format, which involves teams and all locations having been pre-selected to ensure social distancing guidelines are followed.

Organizers add that the mystery portion of the event is that the teams don’t know where they will be volunteering, instead, they will be given clues to their projects in the days leading up to the event.

On the day of the event, the teams will be sent the address they are to report to for volunteering.