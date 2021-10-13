FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Volunteer Fox Cities needs your help

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – Oshkosh’s Volunteer Fest is set to get underway later this afternoon.

Volunteer shortages have been happening all over our area. Volunteer Fox Cities is bringing in 35 non-profits to speak directly to those interested in helping the community. The organization has partnered with local businesses as well as cooperative businesses like Amcor.

A wide variety of local nonprofits will be represented at this event including Journey Together. The local nonprofit brings dogs into correctional facilities to be trained as service dogs.

The organization is looking for volunteers to help with transportation and community outreach.

The Volunteer Fest is being held at the Convention Center in Oshkosh from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. No registration is required. For more information, you can visit their website.

