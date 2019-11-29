Volunteers assemble Thanksgiving meals for those in need

CHILTON, Wis. (WFRV) — Volunteers spent their Thanksgiving holiday assembling and delivering meals to those in need.

The Chilton Thanksgiving Day Express is in its 37th year. The team prepares between 500 and 600 meals every Thanksgiving for those who would otherwise miss out on the holiday tradition.

Organizers say it’s become a tradition for both recipients and volunteers.

“For 37 years that we’ve been doing this, you’ll see the same faces come out,” said KC Kurtz. “It’s definitely become a family tradition, a community tradition. Everyone looks forward to it, this day. It’s not just helping people in the community; it’s also getting people together here as families and just having time this morning to bond.”

This year, the organization surpassed the 13,000 meal milestone in Calumet and Manitowoc counties.