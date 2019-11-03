Volunteers campaign across Wisconsin for the 2020 elections

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – We are just one year from the 2020 presidential election.

Wisconsin is shaping up to be a key state for both Republicans and Democrats, which is why both parties activated thousands of volunteers across the state.

Some local candidates along with volunteers put boots to the ground and knuckles to doors, all to get your vote for the upcoming 2020 elections.

Wisconsin is one of six states that could decide the 2020 presidential election.

Both parties previewed several key issues for voters in Wisconsin like the environment, healthcare and tariffs.

Democratic State Representative, Amanda Stuck, notes that she has been “hearing about tariffs and our farmers are hurting from the tariffs and our manufacturing companies are being hurt by the tariffs.”

Regional Communications Director, for the Republican National Committee, Mandi Merritt counters that, “President Trump has delivered on his promise to create a new trade deal that works for Wisconsin farmers in the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA).

The Democratic National Convention is coming to Milwaukee in July 2020. The Republican National Convention will be held in Charlotte, North Carolina in August 2020.