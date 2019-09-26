Volunteers celebrate $800,000 in grants awarded to Feeding Wisconsin

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) — Thursday afternoon a group of volunteers from UnitedHealthcare gathered at Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin to pack cereal.

The individual bags of cereal will be distributed to food pantries and food delivery programs across the area.

“We bring in the product and we put it into pantries who ultimately are going to actually serve the population at a community level,” Jeff Joslyn, Food Resource Manager for Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin said.

To serve those communities, it takes a community.

“We could not function without our volunteers,” Joslyn said. “We are so reliant on the community to support us and volunteers are really what make that happen.”

For this particular group of volunteers, this is an annual event.

“We do this every year,” Ellen Sexton, CEO of UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Wisconsin said. “Packing food, helping get that to needy families across the region.”

This year, they’re also celebrating nearly $800,000 in grants recently gifted to Feeding Wisconsin.

Much of that money was used to provide refrigeration to 50 food pantries.

“The 50 food pantries that received that grant are now able to do that and keep food fresh and nutritious and get it to the people that need it most,” Sexton said.

A second grant allows Feeding America to expand its Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

