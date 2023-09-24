MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Dozens of volunteers restored civil war gravesites. More than 200 Civil War soldiers are buried in Manitowoc and organizer Ryan Brahmstadt says the event allows people to honor those who served.

“For people that are just coming in for the first time, they get to see how many Civil War gravesites there are here in Manitowoc County,” explained Brahmstadt.

This is the third year that the event has taken place, president of the Manitowoc County Civil War round table Gerald Neuser says those who served should never be forgotten.

“We must do this, every veteran was a hero because they all fought in the civil war and due out of respect for them and it’s the right Christian thing to do,” said Neuser.

Brahmstadt says he and others will continue to pay their respects to veterans through the gravesite restoration project.

“It’s always great to remember those who gave their life or served to allow us to do what we do today,” stated Brahmstadt.

The restoration project took place at the Evergreen Cemetary in Manitowoc.