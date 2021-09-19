Volunteers clean up beaches in Manitowoc

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV)-As summer comes to an end, beach cleanups are happening on the shorelines of all five Great Lakes.

One of those cleanups happened Saturday in Manitowoc.

“It’s a beautiful day just to enjoy the sunshine, the weather, and just the camaraderie of people who believe like you do that we got to keep our Great Lakes clean,” says Rolf Johnson who is the President of the Board of Directors for the Lakeshore Natural Partnership.

In Manitowoc, the cleanup happens twice a year once in the spring and another time at the end of the summer. Volunteers from several different groups in the city come out to help including local students.

“It’s our natural space and we need to keep those places safe and clean for everyone,” says Lucía Gil.

Some of the students helping out are here from Spain. They tell Local Five that in the city they are from there aren’t any beaches so they think it’s even more important to preserve the ones in Manitowoc.

Over on another beach in Manitowoc, a local Taekwondo group is cleaning up. They pulled all types of garbage, pieces of wood, and large tires off the beach. Volunteers cleaned up five beaches in Manitowoc on Saturday.

“We are intimately connected to Mother Earth in profound ways and the beach cleanup really helps to make that connection,” says Johnson.



Johnson said it’s important for kids to understand the importance of preserving our natural resources at a young age and that’s another reason why he believes this cleanup is important.