APPLETON, WIS. (WFRV) – Christ the Rock Community Church is providing a Thanksgiving meal to those in need, and more than 500 volunteers are assisting the church’s efforts. Volunteer Joe Schwartz says he has a lot to be thankful for.



“A lot of people may not be as fortunate as a lot of us are so, giving back and showing some positive light, smiling, and saying happy Thanksgiving to a lot of people might seem small to some but it means a lot to a lot of people,” said Schwartz.



The church served more than 3 thousand meals Dale Vandevoort is one of many receiving a meal and says he’s grateful for those who volunteered.



“Pretty awesome, pretty awesome for volunteering ii really appreciate all the stuff you did even for the homeless and everything I really liked that,” said Vandevoort.



Schwartz encourages more to volunteer.



“People think that volunteering is a huge time commitment and it’s not so my wife and i did this for three hours today we’re still going to be able to spend some time with our family but if you’re thinking oh I don’t want to take away a whole day to do something like this a little bit of time is better than no time,”



The Church plans to feed even more people on Christmas day.