Volunteers give Northeast Wisconsin waterways facelifts with clean up event

(WFRV) – Waterways across Northeast Wisconsin got a bit of a face lift on Saturday.

The Fox-Wolf Watershed Clean-Up had volunteers out at more than 60 sites.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the event, which usually takes place in spring, was pushed back to late summer.

Participants told WFRV Local 5 that they’ve seen the clean-up effort grow over the years.

“It’s fun to get together, it’s fun to meet new people, we are meeting new people every year, there’s more and more people that come and join,” says Darcie Morin, a site leader. “This year was a little bit low on volunteers, but that’s just because we pushed it back, so I think next year is going to be a really great turnout.”

The clean-up sites spanned from Fond du Lac to Green Bay.

Latest Stories