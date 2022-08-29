APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Volunteers got together Monday night at Fox Valley Technical College to prepare gift bags for those participating in the Fox Cities Marathon on September 16-18.

Many sponsors for the event donated items to be placed in these gift bags such as snacks, supplements, deodorant, and even chapstick.

Organizers are still looking for volunteers to help with all different parts of the upcoming September event such as handing out water, controlling intersections, and moving around heavier items.

“We need over 2,300 volunteers for the entire weekend of events,” explained Cathy Mutschler, the Volunteer Coordinator for the Fox Cities Marathon. “Our community really steps up every year and we have really done a great job this year.”

The COVID-19 pandemic has put a strain on the Fox Cities Marathon over the last few years, but Mutschler says she’s excited to get back to the old ways in 2022.

“This year it feels like we’re a little bit more back to normal,” stated Mutschler. “Last year there were a lot of extra things we did to make sure our participants were safe. We had a mask requirement at the start line for our participants. This year we’re a little bit back to normal but we are still watching the COVID-19 guidelines.”

Those interested in volunteering can visit the Fox Cities Marathon’s website here.