(WFRV) – The Fox-Wolf Watershed Alliance partnered with a record-setting number of volunteers to help remove over 7,000 pounds of trash from 67 cleanup sites at local creeks, rivers, and lakes in northeast Wisconsin.

Officials with the Fox-Wolf Watershed Alliance say that 1,643 volunteers showed up throughout northeast Wisconsin to get dirty while helping to clean up our local waters.

On a wet Saturday morning on May 6, hundreds of volunteers removed 7,431 pounds of trash at coordinated locations from Green Bay through Fond du Lac.

Fox-Wolf believes that the water resources of the Fox and Wolf Basin are essential to the ecological and economic integrity of the region and the foundation of its quality of life. Participating in the Watershed Cleanup is one way that citizens can do their part for the water resources we all depend on. Fox-Wolf Watershed Alliance

Here are the astounding numbers from the 2023 Fox-Wolf Watershed Cleanup:

Total volunteers: 1,643

Cleanup locations: 6

Total bags of trash: 964

Bags of recycling: 234

Plastic bags: 2,068

Syringes: 125

Tires: 21

Electronics: 13

Straws: 1,529

Total weight of trash removed in the basin: 7,431

Photo credit: Fox-Wolf Watershed Alliance

Photo credit: Fox-Wolf Watershed Alliance

Photo credit: Fox-Wolf Watershed Alliance

Photo credit: Fox-Wolf Watershed Alliance

Photo credit: Fox-Wolf Watershed Alliance

During the no cost to participate event, the Fox-Wolf Watershed Alliance provided all the cleanup supplies while inviting all volunteers to attend a Volunteer Picnic in Appleton for a free lunch, games, exhibits, bounce houses, raffles, and more.

Officials say the 2022 Cleanup event saw 1,617 volunteers participate and were able to remove 8,429 pounds of trash from local waters.

Fox-Wolf Watershed Alliance is a non-profit organization that works with partners to protect and restore the water resources of the Fox-Wolf River Basin, click here to learn more.