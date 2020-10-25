Volunteers make a difference in the City of Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Brown County United Way hosted its inaugural Make a Difference Day on Saturday, with several volunteers coming out to help make a difference within the community.

Volunteers were mainly stationed in Green Bay’s eastside Whitney and Navarino parks as well as throughout the city’s neighborhoods.

Volunteers were provided with trash bags and gloves to help with their efforts in cleaning up the City of Green Bay.

Sarah Inman says, ” Volunteers are doing everything from raking leaves and sticks- picking up trash within the parks and around the surrounding streets. Ande we’ve had a good number of people today since around 8 a.m.”

Due to the coronavirus pandemic , volunteers were asked to wear masks during the event.

Officials say this project is part of Brown County United Way’s Impact Initiative efforts to better four near-Eastside Green Bay neighborhoods: Navarino, Whitney Park, Joannes Park, and Downtown.



