NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – It is almost time for runners to lace up their sneakers and race in the Fox Cities Marathon but that will not be possible without the help of volunteers.

There are about a dozen volunteer positions that have yet to be filled for the marathon. From manning water stations to protecting runners going through the streets, the help means a lot to event organizers and the community.

“We hear year after year from our participants that one of the reasons they come back is because of the volunteer experience. There are very few races they participate in where there is a volunteer at every single mile of the course,” said Volunteer Coordinator Cathy Mutschler.

Race organizer, Amanda Secor, says she feels that seeing the community come together is what makes race weekend successful.

“It’s so much more than an athletic event because people come for all different reasons. They come with different capabilities and paces, and their stories are all incredibly important,” she added.

The marathon is on Sunday, Sept. 18, at 7 a.m. For more details about how you can volunteer or run in the marathon, click the attached links in this sentence.