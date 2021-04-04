Volunteers’ overwhelming support to help We Care Meals with Easter dinner delivery

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) We Care Meals changed its traditional sit-down Easter meal service to delivery because of the pandemic.

Local Five reported We Care Meals needed volunteers to transport their easter meals and a surprising number of drivers showed up and delivered more than just a meal.

This year, We Care Meals is packing Easter dinner to-go because of COVID-19 in hopes of bringing families together as the stagnation of separation distancing continues.

Ed Rathsack, We Care Meals Organizers says, “We’re getting people to come in and sit down and talk about what’s going on in their lives. With the COVID still, people aren’t getting out and about, and we just decided that we’d try to do just strictly home deliveries.”

More than 1600 meals are being delivered instead of served, which poses some challenges.

Rathsack says, “Everything has changed. Trying to reorganize how we do carry-outs because we’re trying to push so many more out fast versus our old all-day pace.”

With a sit-down dinner off the menu, more delivery people were needed and drivers from around the Fox Valley answered the call for volunteers.

Amy Stock, a volunteer says, “We’re here to help others, so and I’ve been bugging my dad to do it for a long time and now it’s our time together.”

Elaine Abendorth says, “We’re really appreciative of these folks here, to take the time to deliver the easter meals to people that may not have a family to go and spend the Easter holiday with.”

Connection through food is what Ed hopes both volunteers and those who need it–receive. “It’s that people want to be wanted. They want to have companionship even if it’s someone bringing a meal to the door,” says Rathsack.

Sometimes that delivery-person may be looking for fellowship.

Jim Clark, a volunteer says, “My wife passed away a year and a half ago and I’ve been doing a lot of stuff service-wise. It keeps me busy and gives me a good feeling.”

Ed Rathsack tells Local Five that we care Easter meal delivery was an overwhelming success thanks to the more than one hundred drivers that showed up to help transport more than 1600 meals.