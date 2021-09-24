Volunteers play vital role at Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin

WAUPACA, Wis. (WFRV) — Wednesday morning, a group worked to fill 900 boxes with fresh fruits and vegtables.

“We have corn, we have cauliflower, green peppers,” Jaki Eno, a Volunteer Program Specialist for Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin listed. “We also have green beans, zucchini, and tomatoes and lettuce.”

Volunteers packed the boxes that will be sent to Tribal Elders of four area tribal nations.

Eno told Local 5 that the work would not be possible without the numerous volunteers.

“They just want to help the community,” she said. “They want to be out there, they want to be a part, they want to know that they are making a difference.”

One of those volunteers in Waupaca Wednesday morning is Kathy Krause.

She’s been a volunteer with the organization since 2015.

“I volunteered a couple [of] times and liked it,” Krause said, “and so I just kept coming back.”

Steve Fusfeld, another volunteer working to fill boxes with produce, says he’s been volunteering for Feeding America for five years.

“There are a lot of people out there that are hungry,” he said. “For me, it’s very fulfilling. I volunteer approximately three days a week, and I’ll do anything they ask me to.”

Krause agreed that the work is fulfilling, “knowing that what I’m doing is helping other people and the socialization,” she said when asked why she continues to volunteer.

Eno told Local 5 that regular volunteers like Krause and Fusfeld help keep the organization running.

“We have people that are very consistent in coming every other week, they really love it,” she said. “But we still are getting first-timers. We welcome you.”

Fusfeld agreed, “We do need volunteers. There are a lot of hungry people out there.”

