Volunteers, protesters clean up downtown Green Bay following night of damages

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Members of the community hit the streets Monday morning after Sunday’s protests in response to the in-custody death of George Floyd turned violent, leaving businesses damaged along the protest route.

Late Sunday night, a crowd gathered around the Marathon gas station on the corner of Monroe Avenue and Walnut Street. Green Bay Police lined up outside the gas station, instructing the crowd to disperse. A short distance away, some members of the crowd threw rocks and a garbage can at police vehicles.

On Monday morning, WFRV Local 5’s Kris Schuller captured images of broken windows at the US Post Office on Monroe.

Some community members assisted in cleaning up businesses that had been damaged.

This comes after a peaceful protest took place in Green Bay Sunday afternoon. Green Bay Police Chief Andrew Smith joined protestors and expressed his support of their right to speak out before marching alongside them. Peaceful protests also took place in Appleton over the weekend.

Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich announced during a press conference Monday that a curfew will be imposed, but details were not readily available as of 2 p.m.

