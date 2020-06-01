Closings
Manitowoc Public Library

GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Volunteers, protesters clean up downtown Green Bay following night of damages

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Members of the community hit the streets Monday morning after Sunday’s protests in response to the in-custody death of George Floyd turned violent, leaving businesses damaged along the protest route.

Late Sunday night, a crowd gathered around the Marathon gas station on the corner of Monroe Avenue and Walnut Street. Green Bay Police lined up outside the gas station, instructing the crowd to disperse. A short distance away, some members of the crowd threw rocks and a garbage can at police vehicles.

On Monday morning, WFRV Local 5’s Kris Schuller captured images of broken windows at the US Post Office on Monroe.

Some community members assisted in cleaning up businesses that had been damaged.

This comes after a peaceful protest took place in Green Bay Sunday afternoon. Green Bay Police Chief Andrew Smith joined protestors and expressed his support of their right to speak out before marching alongside them. Peaceful protests also took place in Appleton over the weekend.

Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich announced during a press conference Monday that a curfew will be imposed, but details were not readily available as of 2 p.m.

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5

Local Weather | Local News
Digital Exclusives | Critic at Large/Local Theater
Positively Wisconsin|Midwest Farm Weekly
Download the free WFRV apps here

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Baseball cancellations have area umpires feeling "blue"

Thumbnail for the video titled "Baseball cancellations have area umpires feeling "blue""

Andrew Brandt on the drafting of Jordan Love

Thumbnail for the video titled "Andrew Brandt on the drafting of Jordan Love"

Incoming Badgers' lineman Bortolini prepares for next step

Thumbnail for the video titled "Incoming Badgers' lineman Bortolini prepares for next step"

"The Driveway" basketball training facility pushes through pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled ""The Driveway" basketball training facility pushes through pandemic"

Timber Rattlers Erickson talks shortened spring, hopes for a season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Timber Rattlers Erickson talks shortened spring, hopes for a season"

WIR's "Test and Tune" fills drag strip

Thumbnail for the video titled "WIR's "Test and Tune" fills drag strip"