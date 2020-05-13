Vote to name WPS, We Energies peregrine falcon chicks

(WFRV) – You are running out of time if you want to help name WPS and We Energies newest peregrine falcon chicks. Voting ends in five days on Sunday.

There are 15 names to choose from, all of them related to our favorite things about Wisconsin.

The winners will be used to name the eight peregrine falcon chicks born at Wisconsin Public Service and We Energies power plants this spring.

With more than 7,500 votes cast, “cream puff” and “bubbler” are in the lead.

You can find a link to vote here.

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5