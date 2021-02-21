Vote to rename Lincoln Elementary postponed

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) — The Appleton Area School District (AASD) has announced that a planned vote to rename Lincoln Elementary to honor former principal Ron Dunlap has been postponed.

A vote to rename the school Ronald C. Dunlap Elementary: Home of the Lincoln Lions was set for the board’s February 22nd meeting.

A statement posted to the district’s website explains, “after a thorough review by our legal counsel, it has been determined that our current Board Policy 940, Naming School District Facilities, does not adequately address renaming of district facilities.”

The statement goes on to read that the district’s Policy Review Committee will review Board Policy 940 at its March 9th meeting.

The committee’s recommended changes will then be brought before the full board.

The statement posted on the district website goes on to say: “This is in no way a reflection on Ron Dunlap or the work of the committee to honor him. Without question, Ron Dunlap was a positive role model, mentor, and leader who contributed greatly to the field of education both in our community and across the state.”

