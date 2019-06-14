Voter registration cards being sent to voters who haven’t voted in 4 years

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) — The State of Wisconsin is conducting voter list maintenance by sending out postcards to approximately 114,000 registered voters who have not voted in the past four years.

This is the sixth time Wisconsin has done this maintenance since creating its statewide registration system in 2006.

The postcard asks recipients whether they want to remain a registered voter at the address listed. To stay registered, voters must sign the part of the postcard that says “Keep Me Registered to Vote” and return it to their municipal clerk by mail or in-person by July 31st.

Voters who do not respond will be marked as inactive on the state’s registered voter list, meaning they will need to register again before voting.

Meagan Wolfe of the Wisconsin Elections Commission says that the postcard will have an ‘Official Election Mail’ logo near the postage mark.

You can read more about the Voter Registration postcards and maintenance facts.