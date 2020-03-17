Voters are requesting absentee ballots at a record pace in Wisconsin because of COVID-19

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) Municipal clerks are doing their best to get ready for the Presidential Primary on April 7th. But turns out the coronavirus outbreak is prompting many people to cast their vote early.

Inside De Pere City Hall, busy employees in the clerk’s office, mailing out absentee ballots to voters throughout the city.

“Right now our absentee ballot requests have gone through the roof,” said Clerk Carey Dainen.

According to Dainen they’ve processed over 900 requests so far and have over 150 left to go.

“Well over 90 percent of our requests are from people who’ve never voted absentee before,” Dainen said.

But Dainen knows there will be more from voters looking to avoid crowds in the age of the coronavirus.

“It’s definitely an indication to me that people are choosing to do this method of voting this time, just because of the concerns with the current health situation,” she said.

If you’ve been thinking about voting absentee you need to take action and make sure you’re first, registered to vote.

“Tomorrow is the deadline to register online or by mail, so after that point then people have to come in person to register to vote,” Dainen said.

For those planning to show up at the polls instead on election day, area clerks promise precautions will be taken to keep voters and poll workers safe.

“We’re going to provide those folks with spray sanitizers, hand sanitizers, gloves. We’re going to sanitize pens for the voting booths and rotate, whatever it takes,” said Ashwaubenon Village Clerk Pat Moynihan.

But already, over 173,000 absentee applications have been received by the state’s municipal clerks and the Wisconsin Elections Commission is urging all voters to go that route at Myvote.WI.gov.

“People should start to think about absentee voting. In three steps on that website you can request an absentee ballot be sent to your home,” said Reid Magney form the WEC.

Ballots sent from clerks like Dainen, busy helping voters during this very unsettled time.

According to the WEC voters are requesting absentee ballots at a record pace.