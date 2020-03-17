Voters are requesting absentee ballots at a record pace in Wisconsin because of COVID-19

1  of  63
Closings
Alleluia Lutheran Church-Greenleaf Appleton Public Library Beecher Dunbar Pembine Schools Bethany Lutheran School-Manitowoc Bowler Schools Brown County Historical Society Brown County Library-Ashwaubenon Brown County Library-Bookmobile Brown County Library-Central Branch Brown County Library-Denmark Brown County Library-East Brown County Library-Kress Brown County Library-Pulaski Brown County Library-Southwest Brown County Library-Weyers-Hilliard Brown County Library-Wrightstown Christ the King Lutheran Church-Sherwood Christ The King Lutheran-Combined Locks De Pere Christian Outreach-Thrift Store Emanuel Lutheran Church - New London First English Lutheran - Oshkosh First United Methodist - Appleton Fond du Lac Public Schools Gillett Schools Gloria Dei Lutheran - Neenah Good Shepherd Lutheran Church-Howard Goodman Armstrong Creek Schools Grace Lutheran Church - Oconto Falls Green Bay Elite Sports Immanuel Lutheran Zittau Fremont Incarnation Lutheran Church-GB Iola-Scandinavia Schools Kaukauna Area Schools KauKauna Public Library Literacy Green Bay Manitowoc Public Library Marinette Co. Elderly Services Marinette Merryman Head Start Marinette Public Schools National Railroad Museum Neenah Public Library New London School Dist. New View Industries-Gillett Oneida Head Start (All Locations) Oral Health Partnership Peace Lutheran - Kunesh Peshtigo Schools St. Ignatius Catholic School-Kaukauna St. James Lutheran Church-Marinette St. John Lutheran - De Pere St. John United Church of Christ-New Holstein St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church-Appleton St. Paul Lutheran Church-Fremont Suring Schools Syble Hopp School The Trout Museum of Art Thompson Center on Lourdes Tigerton Schools Union Congregational United Church -GB Unison Credit Union - All Location White Lake Schools Wisconsin Green Bay Committee to Protect Pensions Zion Lutheran Church-Wayside

GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Voters are requesting absentee ballots at a record pace in Wisconsin because of COVID-19

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) Municipal clerks are doing their best to get ready for the Presidential Primary on April 7th. But turns out the coronavirus outbreak is prompting many people to cast their vote early.

Inside De Pere City Hall, busy employees in the clerk’s office, mailing out absentee ballots to voters throughout the city.

“Right now our absentee ballot requests have gone through the roof,” said Clerk Carey Dainen.

According to Dainen they’ve processed over 900 requests so far and have over 150 left to go.

“Well over 90 percent of our requests are from people who’ve never voted absentee before,” Dainen said.

But Dainen knows there will be more from voters looking to avoid crowds in the age of the coronavirus.

“It’s definitely an indication to me that people are choosing to do this method of voting this time, just because of the concerns with the current health situation,” she said.

If you’ve been thinking about voting absentee you need to take action and make sure you’re first, registered to vote.

“Tomorrow is the deadline to register online or by mail, so after that point then people have to come in person to register to vote,” Dainen said.

For those planning to show up at the polls instead on election day, area clerks promise precautions will be taken to keep voters and poll workers safe.

“We’re going to provide those folks with spray sanitizers, hand sanitizers, gloves. We’re going to sanitize pens for the voting booths and rotate, whatever it takes,” said Ashwaubenon Village Clerk Pat Moynihan.

But already, over 173,000 absentee applications have been received by the state’s municipal clerks and the Wisconsin Elections Commission is urging all voters to go that route at Myvote.WI.gov.

“People should start to think about absentee voting. In three steps on that website you can request an absentee ballot be sent to your home,” said Reid Magney form the WEC.

Ballots sent from clerks like Dainen, busy helping voters during this very unsettled time.

According to the WEC voters are requesting absentee ballots at a record pace.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Bay Port girls reflect on season

Thumbnail for the video titled "3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Bay Port girls reflect on season"

3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Boys season cut short of state tourney

Thumbnail for the video titled "3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Boys season cut short of state tourney"

3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Top 5 Plays of the Season and more

Thumbnail for the video titled "3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Top 5 Plays of the Season and more"

3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Prep Spotlight Wrightstown girls basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Prep Spotlight Wrightstown girls basketball"

Wrightstown defeats Lake Mills in the Division 3 State Semifinals

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wrightstown defeats Lake Mills in the Division 3 State Semifinals"

Hortonville girls basketball playing for gold

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hortonville girls basketball playing for gold"