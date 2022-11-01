(WFRV) – With the election one week away, some people are frustrated with the political advertisements flooding their inboxes.

Whether it’s texts, emails, or other political ads, many are ready to stop receiving them.

Green Bay resident Gary Frank says, “I think there should be a mercy rule. After the first few hundred, I think you should get a pass on seeing anymore of them.”

The reason text messages are popular for political campaigns is because it is a cost-effective way to reach the masses.

Republican strategist Mark Graul says, “Text messages are a really inexpensive way to reach a lot of voters quickly. Most people are going to ignore it, but if you get at least 5-10% of the people to respond to it, you will have made a good return on your investment.”

Jerry Dong, a Green Bay native is not a part of that percentage. He says, “I want to relax, unwind from my day versus thinking about national politics.”

Despite the messages being a nuisance for some, experts say it’s important for people to make their voices heard.

St. Norbert Communications & Media studies Professor Mark Glantz says, “Don’t let the rampant negativity or whatever sort of election fatigue you might be experiencing, make you want to zone out entirely. We have to make sure that we stay focused, and we vote because democracy depends on it.”

For most political messages, you can type “STOP” to unsubscribe or click “Unsubscribe” at the bottom of an email.