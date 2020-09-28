Voters in Northeast Wisconsin appreciate drop boxes for absentee ballots

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) The pandemic has many people voting via absentee ballot for the November elections. And while those ballots can be returned by mail, Kris Schuller discovered that many people are placing them in a drop box instead.

Outside Green Bay City Hall, a steady stream of voters carrying absentee ballots, placing them inside this drop box instead of a mailbox.

“I think it’s a great idea, that way you’re sure the vote will be counted and we’re doing it in plenty of time too,” said Ron Blohowiak who dropped off his ballot..

This drop box is just the first of six that Celestine Jeffreys says will be placed around the city in coming weeks.

“One installed in front of City Hall, one installed on the far east side, far west side, near east side, near west side,” said Jeffreys, from the mayor’s office.

In Green Bay, Appleton and right here in De Pere, drop boxes are playing a significant role in making sure every vote counts. The reason – the pandemic with voters looking to avoid election day crowds – many are voting absentee.

So far Green Bay has sent out over 19,000 ballots, De Pere 6,200 and Appleton 16,000 – where seven drop boxes went online last week .

“We have had over 2,000 returned already and don’t know exactly the numbers, but a huge chunk have come through the drop box,” said Carey Danen, clerk for the city of De Pere.

Danen says while voters can still mail in their ballots, many don’t want to take any chances.

“Voters I think have become increasingly concerned about making sure their ballot gets back to us at city hall and are counted,” Danen said.

Voters like Dennis Vandalen.

“You don’t have to worry about anything, I live on the west side and I can drive over here, put it in a box and I don’t have to worry about if it gets mailed or not mailed,” Vandalen said.

Because by placing their ballots in these boxes, these voters know their votes have been cast, in this once in a lifetime election – held in the midst of a pandemic.