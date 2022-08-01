(WFRV) – After three Democratic candidates dropped out of the U.S. Senate race last week, some political experts worry voters may want to cross party lines.

UW-Green Bay Political Science Professor Michael Kraft said, “It might make a difference if one party had virtually no contest and the other party has multiple contestants and you want to pick the weakest to challenge your party’s nominee.”

However, Kraft is unclear if this will play a major factor in the final election results: “This is typically a very small percentage of the vote. I’m not sure, but given that it’s that small of a percentage, whether it will affect the outcome is not so clear to me.”

Once voters choose a political party, they must choose the same party for every race.