Voters turnout to Green Bay East H.S., safety measures in place

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Voters are facing what could be called the most unusual process in state political history.

Wisconsin is the only state with an election scheduled in April that is proceeding as planned. Governor Tony Evers issued an order postponing the election for two months, however, the move was denied by the Wisconsin Supreme Court yesterday.

While the vote takes place today, official results will not be known until next Monday, April 13 until 4 p.m. The changes come as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Public health-related changes have been made to each polling location for the election. The result is those locations looking a little different than usual. A majority of voters have turned out with face masks and are keeping their social distance from one another.

Voters are being asked to keep face-to-face interactions brief with poll workers and to allow six feet between them. As a result of the safety measures in place, some voters are lining up outside polling locations to ensure only a safe number of voters are in the area at one time. The Wisconsin Elections Committee are also asking voters to be patient while voting as public health procedures will slow down parts of the voting process.

One polling location organizer at Green Bay East High School said they are doing all they can to make for an efficient voting process.

“A lot of people are wearing masks; all of the employees are wearing masks and gloves,” says Terri, the Chief Ballot Inspector at Green Bay East High School. “We’re wiping down as often as we can. We’re cleaning pens and swapping those out when we have a moment to do so. So far, everybody that’s been coming in has been patient and we are grateful for that.”

Those Wisconsin voters with an absentee ballot have until 8 p.m. to return them to a polling place. Otherwise, they can mail their ballots with today’s postage date. Polls for in-person voting will also be closing at 8 tonight.