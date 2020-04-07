1  of  58
Closings
Alleluia Lutheran Church-Greenleaf Amazing Grace Lutheran Church-GB Appleton Public Library Ascend Service Inc.-Manitowoc Bethany Lutheran Church- Manitowoc Bethel Lutheran Church-Green Valley Bridge of Green Bay Brown County Historical Society Brown County Library-Ashwaubenon Brown County Library-Bookmobile Brown County Library-Central Branch Brown County Library-Denmark Brown County Library-East Brown County Library-Kress Brown County Library-Pulaski Brown County Library-Southwest Brown County Library-Weyers-Hilliard Brown County Library-Wrightstown Christ The King Lutheran-Combined Locks Community Congregational Church-Kewaunee Divine Savior Lutheran Church-Fond du la Electronic Filing Center-Menasha Emmaus Lutheran Church-Poy Sippi First Congregational UCC - Appleton First United Methodist - Appleton Fox Valley Technical College Grace Lutheran Church-Winchester Green Bay Public and Private Schools Immanuel Lutheran Zittau Fremont KauKauna Public Library Loaves & Fishes of the Fox Valley Manitowoc Public Library Marinette Co. Elderly Services Marinette Merryman Head Start National Railroad Museum New Hope Center - Chilton NPM Credit Union Oral Health Partnership Peace Evangelical and Reformed Church-Potter Resurrection Lutheran-GB St. James Lutheran Church-Marinette St. James Lutheran Church-Shawano St. John Lutheran Church-Peshtigo St. John United Church of Christ-New Holstein St. John-St. James Lutheran - Reedsville St. Luke Lutheran Church-ELCA Sheboygan Falls St. Martin Lutheran Chuch-Chilton St. Peter Lutheran Church- Freedom Teamsters Local 662 - Green Bay The Trout Museum of Art Thompson Center on Lourdes Trinity Lutheran Church-Neenah Trinity Lutheran Church-New London Unison Credit Union - All Location UW Oshkosh Village of Bellevue Waushara County Zion Lutheran Church-Wayside

GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Voters turnout to Green Bay East H.S., safety measures in place

Local News

Polls to remain open state-wide until 8 p.m.

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Voters are facing what could be called the most unusual process in state political history.

Wisconsin is the only state with an election scheduled in April that is proceeding as planned. Governor Tony Evers issued an order postponing the election for two months, however, the move was denied by the Wisconsin Supreme Court yesterday.

While the vote takes place today, official results will not be known until next Monday, April 13 until 4 p.m. The changes come as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Public health-related changes have been made to each polling location for the election. The result is those locations looking a little different than usual. A majority of voters have turned out with face masks and are keeping their social distance from one another.

Voters are being asked to keep face-to-face interactions brief with poll workers and to allow six feet between them. As a result of the safety measures in place, some voters are lining up outside polling locations to ensure only a safe number of voters are in the area at one time. The Wisconsin Elections Committee are also asking voters to be patient while voting as public health procedures will slow down parts of the voting process.

One polling location organizer at Green Bay East High School said they are doing all they can to make for an efficient voting process.

“A lot of people are wearing masks; all of the employees are wearing masks and gloves,” says Terri, the Chief Ballot Inspector at Green Bay East High School. “We’re wiping down as often as we can. We’re cleaning pens and swapping those out when we have a moment to do so. So far, everybody that’s been coming in has been patient and we are grateful for that.”

Those Wisconsin voters with an absentee ballot have until 8 p.m. to return them to a polling place. Otherwise, they can mail their ballots with today’s postage date. Polls for in-person voting will also be closing at 8 tonight.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Minor leaguer Scott Schreiber adjusting to new normal at home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minor leaguer Scott Schreiber adjusting to new normal at home"

Catching up with the Gamblers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Catching up with the Gamblers"

Catching up with Oren Burks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Catching up with Oren Burks"

Catching up with Allen Lazard

Thumbnail for the video titled "Catching up with Allen Lazard"

Green Bay Nation: assessing the offseason

Thumbnail for the video titled "Green Bay Nation: assessing the offseason"

Green Bay Nation: analyzing Kirksey and Wagner

Thumbnail for the video titled "Green Bay Nation: analyzing Kirksey and Wagner"