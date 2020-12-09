Voyageur District has its first-ever female Eagle Scout

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Ava Van Straten made history Tuesday night, as she was awarded the rank of Eagle Scout through Scouts BSA.

Van Straten, a 17-year-old student at Notre Dame Academy, is the first female Eagle Scout in the Voyageur District of the Bay-Lakes Council. The national inaugural class of female Eagle Scouts will be officially named in Feb. 2021, which places Van Straten in an exclusive class.

She joined Scouts BSA in Feb. 2019, the first month when girls were allowed to join the organization as rank-earning Scouts. Van Straten completed all of the requirements to earn the Eagle Scout rank.

As part of her Eagle project, Van Straten wrote a children’s book, Parker’s Path. Additionally, she created a curriculum for elementary school-aged children, grades 1-4.

The book and curriculum are intended to promote empathy awareness at a time when empathy development is reduced with less in-person interactions and increased use of screens and technology.

4,000 copies of Parker’s Path and the curriculum will be distributed, for free, to Wisconsin schools, libraries, scouting troops, and non-profit organizations supporting youth, in collaboration with St. Norbert College’s Cassandra Voss Center initiatives.

“The character, leadership, courage, and emergency preparedness skills I have learned through Scouts BSA offer me what I call my ‘Common More,’ — character, social, and emotional learning skills that will be in my toolkit for life,” says Van Straten.