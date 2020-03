Bakehouse, located on Broadway, to be open Tues. - Sat.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The dough is rising and the ovens are just getting heated up!

Voyageurs Sourdough is celebrating a grand opening for their new bakehouse. The baking experts are hand-crafting bread with local grains right here in Green Bay.

