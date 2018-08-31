VP Pence Comments on Harley-Davidson During Milwaukee Visit
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) - Vice President Mike Pence commented on President Donald Trump's tweets against Harley-Davidson during his visit in Milwaukee on Thursday.
After the motorcycle company announced plans to move production overseas due to recent tariffs, President Trump tweeted: "Many @harleydavidson owners plan to boycott the company if manufacturing moves overseas. Great! Most other companies are coming in our direction, including Harley competitors. A really bad move! U.S. will soon have a level playing field, or better."
Vice President Pence, who was in Milwaukee to support U.S. Senate candidate Leah Vukmir, responded to a question regarding the president's tweets by stating: "Our objective is to see Harley-Davison and every American company grow jobs right here in America."
Vukmir is running against Democratic Senator Tammy Baldwin, who's seeking a second term this November.
