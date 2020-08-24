VP Pence to deliver remarks at Wisconsin Lutheran College

Vice President Mike Pence reacts to audience members after a roundtable with agriculture and food supply leaders on Friday, May 8, 2020, in West Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

FRANKLIN, Wis. (WFRV) – Vice President Mike Pence will deliver remarks at Wisconsin Lutheran College’s commencement ceremony on August 29.

VP Pence was last in Wisconsin on August 19. He visited Darien to discuss jobs as part of a President Donald Trump campaign visit.

A month before that, VP Pence visited Ripon College to deliver remarks before traveling to La Crosse. The president of the small liberal arts college hosting the campaign visit distanced the private school from the closed-door event, saying in an email to the campus community that the school was not organizing it and was merely renting a room to the campaign.

In mid-June, VP Pence and Secretary Betsy DeVos traveled to a school choice event in Waukesha. VP Pence then traveled to Pewaukee to deliver remarks at the Faith in America Event.

