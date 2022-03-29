GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Teachers and paraprofessionals in the Green Bay Area Public School District will soon see an increase in their wages after the Board of Education approved the raise on Monday.

According to the Green Bay Area Public School District (GBAPSD), a 4.7% cost of living increase for teachers and paraprofessionals was approved at the March 28 Special Board Meeting. This increase will reportedly go into effect on July 1.

“We believe that the cost of living increase was important to demonstrate to our staff that we recognize the hard work and dedication they have shown to our students and families, especially this school year,” said Board President Eric Vanden Heuvel.

Officials say that school districts are allowed to only increase staff base wages by the cost of living without having to ask voters for approval.

One of the reasons for increasing the wages is to be more competitive when it comes to hiring college graduates.

“The decision to hold a special board meeting to approve the increase for the teacher and paraprofessional

bargaining unit was to ensure the District was able to offer a competitive salary as we are currently hiring

college graduates for next school year,” said Chief Human Resources Officer Lori Miron.

Miron also said a wage increase for the rest of the District staff will be presented to the Board of Education for a vote on April 11.