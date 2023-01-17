GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The EPIC Event Center in Green Bay just announced a new concert coming to the venue later this year.

Coming this May, WAGE WAR is bringing the Manic Tour to the area with supporting acts nothing,nowhere, and Spite.

WAGE WAR is a metal band from Ocala, Florida. The band is fronted by lead singer Briton Bond and consists of other members, Seth Blake (Lead Guitar), Cody Quistad (Rythem Guitar/Clean Vocalist), Chris Gaylord (Bassist), and Stephen Kluesener (Drummer). The band started back in 2010 and has released four studio albums and one EP.

WAGE WAR’s ‘The Manic Tour’ kicks off April 11 and has a show in Green Bay on Tuesday, May 2, at 7 p.m., with doors opening at 6 p.m.

The EPIC Event Center presale is available starting January 18 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

For more information, head to the EPIC Event Center website.