WALDO, Wis. (WFRV) – A robbery suspect has been arrested after a hold-up alarm was set off in the Waldo State Bank Monday.

According to a release, the alarm alerted the Sheboygan County Emergency Communications Center around noon on March 7.

Deputies say they were able to locate the suspect vehicle in the western portion of Sheboygan County and took the suspect into custody.

The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office reports there is no further risk to the community.