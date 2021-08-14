Walgreens begins administering COVID-19 booster shot to those eligible

FILE – In this May 30, 2019, file photo, a CVS store with the new HealthHUB is shown in Spring, Texas.Pharmacy chains, including CVS, are fighting claims that they’re to blame for the opioid crisis in two Ohio counties. The Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, filings asked U.S. district Court Judge Dan Polster to find in the pharmacies’ favor and reject claims brought by Summit and Cuyahoga counties, home to Akron and Cleveland respectively, that argue that chains such as CVS, Rite Aid and Walgreens contributed to the problem by filling an “excessive volume” of opioid prescriptions. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

(WFRV) – Shortly after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) gave the green light for those with weakened immune systems to receive a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, Walgreens got to work and began rolling up sleeves.

Walgreens announced that they are now offering COVID-19 booster shots to eligible individuals. According to the FDA, eligible individuals are those who are especially vulnerable because of organ transplants, certain cancers, or other disorders.

Walgreens, which has been a hub for administering vaccines throughout the pandemic, is one of the first pharmacies to have announced they would begin offering the third dose of the vaccine. Eligible residents who wish to receive the booster shot for free at their local CVS can register here.