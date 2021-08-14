Walgreens begins administering COVID-19 booster shot to those eligible

(WFRV) – Shortly after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) gave the green light for those with weakened immune systems to receive a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, Walgreens got to work and began rolling up sleeves.
Walgreens announced that they are now offering COVID-19 booster shots to eligible individuals. According to the FDA, eligible individuals are those who are especially vulnerable because of organ transplants, certain cancers, or other disorders.
Walgreens, which has been a hub for administering vaccines throughout the pandemic, is one of the first pharmacies to have announced they would begin offering the third dose of the vaccine. Eligible residents who wish to receive the booster shot for free at their local CVS can register here.