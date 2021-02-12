GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) Starting Friday nearly 180 Walgreens stores in Wisconsin are ready to vaccinate people against COVID-19. Kris Schuller reports it’s an effort to bring vaccines to targeted communities across the state.

178 out of 226 Walgreens stores across Wisconsin stand supplied with 18,000 doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine.

“It is a high percentage of stores, but not every store,” said Stephanie Schauer from Wisconsin DHS.

In an effort between the CDC and the state to vaccinate those eligible in underserved communities.

“We want to make sure we have as many outlets and accessibility for areas that are experiencing significant challenges of communities where there are disparities,” said Schauer.

It’s called the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program and initially each Walgreens will receive a limited amount of vaccine each week.

“The number of doses per store is about 100 doses – so it is a very small amount,” Schauer said.

The vaccine is being shipped directly to Walgreens stores from the federal government, coming from a pool of doses set aside specifically for this program.

“This does not come out of the state allocation, so this is in addition to our state allocation, so we have additional doses,” Schauer said.

Vaccine which Dr. Ashok Rai from Prevea Health believes is going exactly to those who need it most.

“We want to make sure we get as many shots in arms across the country as we can, as fast as we can and if the CDC feels like this could help – of course we’re going to support it,” said Rai.

“These are not huge increases in doses compared to the need – but they are good increases,” said Julie Williams Van Dijk from Wisconsin DHS.

Those who are eligible must schedule an appointment online through Walgreens’ website. A call center will soon be set up for those without internet access. And as more vaccines are approved for use the pharmacy program will grow.

“As more vaccines become available at the federal level, it is the intention of CDC to expand this program, both in terms of the number of doses they could allocate to the states, as well as our ability to use additional pharmacy partners,” said Schauer. “Every step forward is important.”

You’ll be able to find a full list of participating Walgreens stores on our homepage WeAreGreenBay.com