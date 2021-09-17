Walk for Wildlife event to support 6,000+ injured/orphaned animals, Mayor Genrich to make appearance

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Walk for a good cause on Saturday during Bay Beach Wildlife

Sanctuary’s 16th annual Walk for Wildlife event.

The Walk for Wildlife event is aimed towards supporting the over 6,000 injured or orphaned animals that depend on Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary for rehabilitation care every year.

“The Walk for Wildlife is a great opportunity for everyone to share in the natural wonders that the

Sanctuary holds,” said Lori Bankson of the Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary.

The family-friendly event will be 2.5 miles long and will feature live music by The Good News Band, a big raffle, live animal ambassadors, artifacts, and other information provided by volunteers. Organizers note that a quarter-mile paved walk is also available for strollers and wagons.

Mayor Eric Genrich will also reportedly make an appearance at Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary at 11 a.m. to release a red-tailed hawk back into the wild with Walk for Wildlife participants.

Photo courtesy of the Green Bay Parks, Recreation & Forestry

Registration will be at the WalkWildlife.com or at Walk for Wildlife event from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. with stations open until 12:30 p.m. Registration fees for the walk are $18 for adults (13 years of age and up), $10 for kids (ages 5 to 12), and free for kids 5 years of age and under.