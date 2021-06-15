FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Walk-In COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Winnebago County now welcomes those 12-years-old and older

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV)- The Winnebago County Health Department is hosting free walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics at Sunnyview Expo Center.

The clinic will be open from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. every Wednesday for the remainder of June.

All three vaccines will be available during each clinic. Appointments are not required for the vaccine clinic. Vaccinations are open to all individuals 12 years and older.

Pfizer is currently the only vaccine approved for individuals who are 12-years-old so anyone under the age of 18-years-old will need to have a parent/guardian guest.

To find out more information on the vaccines, and a full list of locations in the area go to Winnebago County’s vaccine website.

