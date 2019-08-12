Walk in Neenah raises awareness for Huntington’s disease

An organization spent the day walking to raise awareness about finding a way to beat a rare disease.

The Wisconsin chapter of the Huntington’s Disease Society of America, also called “HDSA” held their Fox Valley team Hope Walk and 5-K at Riverside Park in Neenah.

Huntington’s disease is a fatal genetic disorder that causes the progressive breakdown of nerve cells in the brain.

It deteriorates a person’s physical and mental abilities during their prime working years and has no cure.

HDSA is dedicated to raising money from the walk to combat this disease.

“In the Fox Valley area I believe this is our fifth year doing the run/walk here and it’s always been a big success,” says Shana Verstegen, a volunteer with HDSA. “This is one of my favorite parks and one of the most beautiful places and over the years we’ve raised hundreds to thousands of dollars toward a cure.”

HDSA has raised more than $14 million for Huntington’s disease since its inception in 2007.