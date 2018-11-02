Walker, Vukmir Campaign in Kaukauna Ahead of Election

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) - With less than a week left until the November 6 General Election, Governor Scott Walker and Republican Senate nominee Leah Vukmir were campaigning in Northeast Wisconsin Thursday. Joining them at the rally at Team Industries were Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, Lieutenant Governor Rebecca Kleefisch, and Congressman Mike Gallagher.

"We are sending 2 senators to Washington," Ryan said. "One votes in the right direction, takes a step forward, and the other one takes a step backwards. So it's like Wisconsin takes one step forward and one step backward. But if we elect Leah Vukmir to the United States Senate, we're taking two steps forward in Wisconsin."

Governor Walker emphasized the differences between himself and his opponent, Tony Evers.

"We want to continue down the path of more jobs and higher wages," Walker said. "Tony Evers would take us towards more spending and higher taxes. Tony's taxes would lead us to fewer jobs... We want more jobs, higher wages, more opportunity."

Governor Walker told the crowd the election between him and his opponent Tony Evers could be very close and that every vote counted.

"If Tony Evers were elected, Wisconsin would become a lot more like Washington was in the past, with massive spending deficits and job loss and a lot of taxes," Walker told Local 5. "We want to have things change in Washington to be more like Wisconsin, as opposed to the other way around."

