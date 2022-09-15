GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary is hosting its 17th annual Walk for Wildlife this weekend. Staff says more walkers are needed to help support the event that benefits all the injured or orphaned animals in the sanctuary.

According to the wildlife refuge, it helps more than 6,000 animals in need every year.

“What a great way to enjoy the outdoors while raising necessary funds for local wildlife rehabilitation! With an in-person and virtual option, everyone can join the fun,” pointed out Lori Bankson of the Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary.

The route is a scenic 2.5-mile trail; walkers will be able to see live animal ambassadors, artifacts, and other information that volunteers provide. If you have a stroller or wagon, the staff said there will be a quarter-mile paved walk you can use.

“This year’s mascot is the barn owl which will be at the first station,” explained organizers. “The Good News band will also be performing during Walk for Wildlife.”

All walkers will be able to receive a collector’s button during the event and will have the opportunity to buy a long-sleeved one-of-a-kind shirt. Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary will also have a big raffle with prizes donated by local businesses and volunteers.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 17. You can register at WalkWildlife.com or at Walk for Wildlife from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., with stations open until 12:30 p.m. At 11:00 a.m., sanctuary staff members plan to release a bird of prey back into the wild with walk participants.

Registration fees for the walk are $20 for adults (13 and up), $10 for kids (5 to12), and free for kids 5 and under. For more information, click here.