PIGEON FALLS, Wis. (WFRV) – A man in western Wisconsin was airlifted from a Dollar General construction site after a concrete wall reportedly collapsed.

According to the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office, on October 22 around 3:45 p.m. first responders were sent to a Dollar General construction site in Pigeon Falls. The report said there was a worker that was trapped under a concrete wall.

Authorities said the wall collapsed and trapped the 26-year-old construction worker. The worker was freed with the help of shovels, excavating equipment and air bags.

Around 4:20 p.m. the man was freed. He was reportedly pinned from the torso down.

It was mentioned that the worker was airlifted from the scene. The incident is reportedly under investigation.

No additional information was provided.