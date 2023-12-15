(WFRV) – New Year’s Eve is approaching quicker than you might think, as we’re already nearly halfway through December, and now is as good of a time as any to begin thinking about how you and your friends will be ringing in 2024.

WalletHub comprised a list of 100 cities based on several key metrics such as the legality of fireworks, nightlife options, and food affordability to show where the best places to celebrate New Year’s in the United States, and surprisingly, Wisconsin has two entries on the list.

While obviously, the likes of Orlando, New York, and Las Vegas are some of the best places to celebrate the turn of the calendar, Milwaukee and Madison made the cut as well.

Milwaukee was ranked 45th out of 100 for entertainment and food, 56th for cost, and 68th for safety and accessibility, giving the Cream City a total rating of 52.03 (Orlando, Florida, ranked #1 at 71.88), good enough for 48th out of 100 overall.

Heading miles west to Madison, the Badger State’s capitol ranked 64th for entertainment and food, 73rd for cost, and 18th for safety and accessibility, making it one of the safer cities to spend New Year’s. Madison’s overall rating was 48.56, good enough for 68th overall.

WalletHub experts say that Orlando, San Diego, New York, Las Vegas, and Atlanta are the five top places to be if you’re looking to venture outside of Wisconsin for the New Year’s celebration.

To take a look at Adam McCann’s complete list on WalletHub, click here.